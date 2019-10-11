War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action flick earns Rs 238.35 cr in extended opening week

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer action extravaganza War is proving to be a formidable force at the box office. The Yash Raj Films' juggernaut, which became the highest-opening Hindi film ever with a whopping Rs 53.35 crore (Hindi Rs 51.60 crore, and Tamil and Telugu Rs 1.75 crore), has collected Rs 238.35 crore net in its extended first week.

War has thus become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its opening week. It is the fifth Hindi film to surpass Rs 200 crore mark in its first week, after Sultan, Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sanju. It has also become the highest-earning film of 2019 in its first week, followed by Bharat, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, and Saaho.

It is also the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday. It is also the highest-grossing film for director Siddharth Anand.

Check out War's latest box office figures

#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2019

The presence of two of the most popular Bollywood stars, Hrithik and Tiger, on screen for the first time contributed to the success. It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many big-budget features. Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War.

