Coronavirus outbreak: Mulan, F9, A Quiet Place Part II, The New Mutants, Antlers, Sir release dates pushed indefinitely

As countries around the world witness a rise in the coronavirus outbreak globally, authoritarian bodies are taking precautionary measures to mitigate the effect of a disease that has been recently classified as a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases, and 4,291 deaths across 114 countries.

The effects were felt within the Indian entertainment industry as well. From changes in release dates to state government's orders of cinema halls to remain closed, below are all the new developments.

Mulan, F9, The New Mutants, Antlers

The Walt Disney Co officially postponed the theatrical release of Mulan, while Universal Pictures postponed the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak, confirms The Associated Press. Mulan was set to come out on 27 March, and F9 had been scheduled for 22 May.

Disney also said on Thursday that it is postponing the releases of The New Mutants and Antlers as well, citing an “abundance of caution.” The studio will announce new dates for a 2020 release later.

Earlier on Thursday, Universal Pictures decided the Fast and Furious instalment F9 will now open next year on 2 April, 2021.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Directed by John Krasinsky, the second instalment to the original 2018 movie was scheduled to hit theatres on 15 May. However, Krasinsky released a statement saying he would love for the experience of watching the film to be a unified one. Considering the change in circumstances due to the spread of the virus, he announced the release had to be delayed.

Check out the announcement



View this post on Instagram AQuietPlacePart2...Take2 A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

Salman Khan's US tour pushed

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman Khan was scheduled to tour across the US and Canada from 3 to 12 April. The international tour, organised by the actor's brother and producer Sohail Khan, has been put on hold currently, owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. An official statement confirmed saying, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides."

PVR shuts its theatres in Delhi, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir

As per government directives, PVR issued a statement that it has shut down theatres in the Indian states of Kerala and Delhi, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also issued a directive asking all movie theatres in Delhi to remain shut till 31 March.

Check out the announcements

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

View this post on Instagram OFFICIAL statement from #PVR... A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

Hotstar cancels its launch event of Disney+ in India

Disney's new digital platform, which was scheduled to be launched with Hotstar in India at an event in Mumbai on Friday, has now been indefinitely pushed till further notice. A spokesperson said, "Owing to uncertainty around many things in the current situation and the multiple public health advisories, we are cancelling the press conference."

(Also read: Disney+ is value addition to Hotstar's HBO, Showtime, FX offerings: How the rebranding shakes up the Indian streaming market)

Critics Choice Films Awards cancelled

The Critics Choice Film Awards, scheduled to take place on 14 March has also been cancelled owing to the Coronavirus.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli UK shoot pushed; Karan Singh Grover's art exhibition postponed

Anshuman Jha, who featured in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka, will make his directorial debut with the black comedy-thriller. The UK schedule was scheduled to begin from 16-21 March. However, the actor confirmed to Mirror the shoot will now take place when his cast, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, can allot their dates together again.

Actor Karan Singh Grover's art exhibition, which was supposed to be held in the US in the coming week, has been indefinitely postponed. Actress and Grover's wife, Bipasha Basu told Mirror, “This is in keeping with the government’s mandate to avoid gatherings. Fresh dates will be scheduled. Most importantly, be careful and stay safe."

IFTDA, FWICE, IMPPA, other Indian film bodies take precautionary measures

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) have amped up safety measures in the wake of the Corovirus outbreak. As per Ashoke Pandit, President, IFTDA, the bodies have asked filmmakers to take special care about the hygiene maintained on the sets during current shooting schedules.

“Masks will also be distributed to workers and technicians, while we are seeking doctors’ advice on how to take care of our members,” he told Mirror.

However, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan-starrer Angrezi Medium still remains on schedule, and hit theatres on 13 March.

Here are the other developments that have been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus

Later on Thursday, the makers of Sooryavanshi also announced an indefinite delay in the release of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar's cop film.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 09:57:51 IST

Tags : A Quiet Place 2, Antlers, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, f9, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mulan, Oronavirus Outbreak, Salman Khan, The New Mutants, US Tour