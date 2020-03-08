Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3, Jiiva-starrer Gypsy leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3 has been leaked online by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The Ahmed Khan directorial also features Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

The film, which released on 6 March, made Rs 17.50 crore at the ticketing counters, becoming the biggest opener of 2020 yet. It has bested Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Imtiaz Ali's rejigged Love Aaj Kal has nabbed the position of the third-highest opening film with Rs 12.40 crore, followed by Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore).

Meanwhile, actor Jiiva’s latest release Gypsy has also been leaked online by Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. Directed by Raju Murugan, Gypsy is a film on the journey of self-discovery of a man. The film follows a young man, played by Jiiva, who travels across the country and gets to learn about nation and politics.

Gypsy also stars Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Susheela Raman.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February.

The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Mardaani 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy War, Darbar Jaawani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgeme ntall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, have been the latest victims of piracy.

Among Hollywood films Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys for Life, The Lion King are the latest victims of piracy.

