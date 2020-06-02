Anurag Kashyap's Choked, Gulabo Sitabo, Artemis Fowl: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar in June

With so much content debuting across so many streaming platforms, half your time goes in scrolling through trying to find something you might want to watch. And so here is a comprehensive guide to all the shows and films that are going to be out in June.

Netflix

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai ( 5 June)

Netflix's upcoming Original film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is directed by Anurag Kashyap, and stars Saiyami Kher (Mirzya, Special Ops) and Roshan Mathew (Moothon, Aanandam) in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of demonestiation put into effect in 2016, the film explores the journey of Kher's character, who discovers currency notes wrapped up in small plastic bags, stored in a leaked pipe inside her apartment.

13 Reasons Why (5 June)

The fourth and final season of Netflix Original show 13 Reasons Why will debut on 5 June.

The final season of the high school drama, based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name, will see Liberty High School's senior class preparing for graduation, but the game of keeping dangerous secrets buried and tough decisions that may impact their futures will continue.

Da 5 Bloods (12 June)

Director Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which he has co-written with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo, and Kevin Willmott, is about four African American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their dead squad leader’s body and the promise of buried treasure. The movie features an ensemble cast of Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Jonathan Majors.

The Politician season 2 (19 June)

Created by Ryan Murphy, comedy-drama series The Politician follows Payton Hobart (played by Ben Platt), a well-to-do student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since childhood that he is going to be the US president one day.But first, he will have to go through high school, the most treacherous political landscape of all.

The new season will see Payton trying to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

Dark season 3 (26 June)

Dark, Netflix's first German Original series, is gearing up for the premiere of its third and final season on 26 June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, set in a fictitious German town, "focuses on four estranged families and a time-travel conspiracy that stretches three generations."

Amazon Prime Video India

Gulabo Sitabo (12 June)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes — a landlord, played by Amitabh Bachchan and a tenant, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana — in a game of one-upmanship.

The first Hindi film to bypass theatrical release to premiere directly on a streaming platform, Gulabo Sitabo ruffled quite a few feathers in the film theatre circuit, with INOX and PVR chains expressing their disappointment over the decision.

Penguin (19 June)

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. Though not much information is not available yet on the movie, the actress plays the role of a pregnant woman in the film, reports The Indian Express.

Rasbhari (19 June)

Swara Bhasker will headline Rasbhari, which traces the story of a school student, and his growing infatuation for his English teacher. Backed by Applause Entertainment, the 10-episode series is set in Uttar Pradesh. Swara plays Shanoo, an English teacher in a Meerut school, who has caught the attention of a class 11 student Nand.

Disney+ Hotstar

Artemis Fowl (12 June)

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh from a script by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book of the same name.

It follows 12-year-old Artemis (Ferdia Shaw), who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

The film was set to have a worldwide theatrical release on 29 May but Walt Disney decided to send it directly to its streaming service Disney+ Hotstar owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (26 June)

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is a six-episode docu-series that "follows director/writer/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), along with the artists and technicians of Disney Animation, as they race against time to finish the film."

Apple TV+

Dear (5 June)

Apple TV+'s 10-episode documentary series, executive produced by Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner RJ Cutler, takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today, by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

Dads (19 June)

Dads is a humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, and Will Smith among others.

Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, father Ron, and brother Reed.

Sony LIV

Your Honor - TBA

Adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor is a dark thriller, starring the Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead. The cast also features Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol, and Mahabir Bhullar.

Set in Punjab's Ludhiana, the story revolves around Bishan Khosla (Jimmy), a respected circuit court judge, known for his uncompromising honesty, and on the cusp of a big promotion.

After his troubled teenaged son Abeer Khosla (Makol) is involved in a hit-and-run accident, Bishan is about to turn Abeer in to the police, when he learns about the victim's identity. What ensues next is a disturbing downward spiral of events, as Bishan, in his attempt to protect his son, uncharacteristically obstructs justice to cover up the truth.

ZEE5

Chintu Ka Birthday (5 June)

Produced by comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, and Gursimran Khamba, Chintu Ka Birthday narrates the story of a 6-year-old boy named Chintu, who is stuck in Iraq with family at the times of Saddam’s fall.

Starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, and Vedant Chibber, and directed by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh, Chintu Ka Birthday was supposed to be screened at the 2018 MAMI Film Festival but was dropped out of it Khamba was accused of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 12:10:50 IST

