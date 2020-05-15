You are here:

Jyothika's Ponmangal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin, among others, to directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Following the announcement of the upcoming direct-to-digital premieres of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Amazon Prime Video India has announced five other highly-anticipated South Indian films will release directly on the streaming service.

These include Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada), and French Biryani (Kannada).

“Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of these seven highly anticipated films, and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering these movies for our customers, who can enjoy watching these from the safety and comfort of their homes, and on a screen of their choice," says Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

Here is Amazon Prime Video’s direct-to-service slate for South Indian films

Tamil

Ponmagal Vandhal - 29 May

Starring Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen, and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama. The movie is written and directed by JJ Fredrick, and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus Outbreak: Pon Magal Vandhal releases on OTT; TN theatre owners threaten to boycott Suriya, Jyothika's films

Tamil and Telugu

Penguin - 19 June

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.

Kannada

Law - 26 June

Starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad, and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth, and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar.

French Biryani - 24 July

French Biryani features actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, and Pitobash as leads. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana, and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar, and Gurudutt A Talwar.

Malayalam

Sufiyum Sujatayum - TBA

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya, Soofiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, and produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

