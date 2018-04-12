Swara Bhasker to star in second web series Rasbhari, after success of It's Not That Simple

Swara Bhasker is gearing up for her second digital show titled Rasbhari. The first web show that she did was It's Not That Simple.

Rasbhari would be a story with a desi touch and several twists and turns. DNA reports that as of now, it has 10 episodes but may extend depending on the viewers' reaction.

Swara's previous web series, It’s Not That Simple, was a relationship-based show which fetched a lot of popularity. The previous show has portrayed a woman's take on extramarital affairs. Swara played Meera, a woman who went on to live life on her terms.

Swara is currently juggling two projects, one being Rasbhari and the other, Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Swara talked about the film and said, "I think this entire team is completely invested in the craft and the characters that they are playing. There is a great story, and we just want to make every attempt to ensure that people like it. Sometimes it is all right to not have any controversies! I am thrilled to be a part of this project.”

Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Anil Kapoor Productions and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 1 June.

