Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Tripura cross 400 "Tripura crossed 400 mark of coronavirus patients on Monday as 102 persons were freshly tested positive with COVID-19 according to latest reports. Earlier this morning, five new persons were tested positive with coronavirus," The Indian Express reported.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Mass gatherings, erosion of trust upend coronavirus control Protests erupting across the US over the past week — and law enforcement’s response to them — are threatening to upend efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of coronavirus just as those efforts were finally getting underway. Health experts need newly infected people to remember and recount everyone they’ve interacted with over several days in order to alert others who may have been exposed, and prevent them from spreading the disease further. But that process, known as contact tracing, relies on people knowing who they’ve been in contact with — a daunting task if they’ve been to a mass gathering. And the process relies on something that may suddenly be in especially short supply: Trust in government. (AP)

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi wishes speedy recovery to Armenian PM In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, wishing Armenian PM @NikolPashinyan and his family a speedy recovery. India stands with Armenia in the fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates ‘Is this smart?’ Cuomo concerned protests will spread virus Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday he was concerned that mass protests over George Floyd’s death in New York City could imperil the long, hard fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic in a worldwide hotspot. “You turn on the TV and you see these mass gatherings that could potentially be infecting hundreds and hundreds of people after everything that we have done,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “We have to take a minute and ask ourselves: ’What are we doing here?” The Democratic governor said he agreed with demonstrators fighting racism and societal inequality. But he sounded frustrated about possibly compromising more than two months of social and economic sacrifices. New York City is set to begin phasing in economic activity 8 June. “It took us 93 days to get here. Is this smart?” he asked. Although many demonstrators are young, they could be spreading the virus to their mothers, fathers and grandparents, Cuomo said. (AP)

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates 269 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today 269 new COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9100: Rajasthan Health Department

Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Updates Imposition of Section 144 extended in Itanagar The imposition of Section 144 of CrPC from 9 pm to 5 am has been extended up to 30 June 2020 in Itanagar, said Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates Uttarakhand CM, three ministers self-quarantine, says report Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three ministers were in self-quarantine on Monday after a meeting with state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, after he tested positive for coronavirus, India Today reported. "Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household have tested positive. Swab samples of all ministers and officials who attended the cabinet meeting in which Satpal Maharaj participated were taken for testing on Monday," the report said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi containment zones rise to 147 The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 147 on Monday, with the addition of 29 new containment zones.

Coronavirus in Russia Latest Updates Russia to begin administering first approved antiviral drug Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as “a game changer” that should speed a return to normal economic life. Russian hospitals can begin giving the drug to patients from June 11, with enough to treat around 60,000 people per month, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund told Reuters in an interview. There is currently no approved vaccine for the highly contagious and sometimes fatal illness and no consensus within the global scientific community about the efficacy of medication such as the Russian modified antiviral drug. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt asks DMs to identify additional locations to use as COVID-19 facilities The Delhi disaster management authority on Monday asked all district magistrates (DM) to identify additional locations, preferably multipurpose halls, indoor stadiums for putting up extra beds for COVID-19 patients; additionally, identify lands for cremation/burial grounds away from residential areas

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said that temples and places of worship, hotels and restaurants will open in the state from 8 June, following social distancing norms and other precautions. People from outside the state will not be allowed to visit temples/places of worship.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count rose to 70,013 with 2,361 new cases on Monday. With 76 new deaths, the toll rose to 2,362 in the state, the health department said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre and state governments took proactive steps to ease the adverse effects of the coronavirus lockdown on migrant workers who were wanting to travel back to their native states. He said that 41 lakh workers have been aided to go back home by the government.

He also detailed the steps taken for food and water for the migrant workers. "The demand for shramik special trains has reduced," he claimed.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led a "successful" fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the support of all the state governments, in an interview with CNN-News18.

Two deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the toll due to the infection to 30 in the UT. Reportedly, the patients — a 45-year-old man from Shopian and a 72-year-old Doda resident — had underlying health conditions.

Reports said that a junior engineer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) succumbed to a COVID-19 infection on Monday.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "We have decided to levy additional Excise Duty & Assessed Fee in lieu of Covid Cess on liquor with effect from 1 June 2020. These would range from Rs 2 to Rs 50 depending on type and size of the item sold. The amount collected will be utilised for COVID-19 related expenditure".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that key steps have been taken by the government to boost MSMEs. "Rs 20,000 crores will be infused into the sector," he said.

"Cabinet today has approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, this will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs," he added.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar are addressing the media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in a meeting today.

Javadekar said that in light of the effect of coronavirus on the economy, some "key steps have boost MSME and farm sector discussed in Cabinet meet".

"Definition of MSMEs been changed further. Micro units limit raised from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Small units' turnover set at Rs 50 crore. Micro units' turnover set at Rs 100 crore," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad on Monday said that the state government is tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers.

He also said that 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for test.

The DGCA has asked Airlines to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits so. If middle seat can’t be kept vacant then passengers are to be provided additional ‘wrap-around gown’, and families can be seated together, ANI reports.

Two blocks of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat were shut after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Employees in two blocks have been asked to work from home and all five blocks at Secretariat are being sanitised, ANI reported. Andhra Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stood at 3,118 and the toll is at 64.

INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo port in Sri Lanka carrying around 700 Indian nationals back to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first operation in the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu.

Delhi Government to open Barber, saloon shops, spas not to open, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also said said Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week. 'Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,' he said.

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources told PTI.

Narendra Modi on Monday began addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. 'The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win,' Modi said.

A passenger bus with migrant workers who were returning from India crashed into a parked truck in southern Nepal, killing 11 people and injuring 22, officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, a total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours said ICMR.

Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains, departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The ministry of railways (MoR) after consultation with ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from 1 June.

COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 190,535 with 8392 new cases on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818 and active cases are now at 93,322, according to the latest bulletin by the health ministry.

The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.

Last evening, the Maharashtra government gave permission to resume shooting for films, television, and web series. The state government has laid down conditions for the resumption of shooting work. Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164.

The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.

Meanwhile, several states announced that they would extend the lockdown till the end of June, albeit with some relaxations.

State-wise cases and deaths

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab and 1,923 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 1,819 coronavirus cases, Kerala has 1,208 cases, Assam has 1,185, Uttarakhand has 749, Jharkhand has 563, Chhattisgarh has 447, Himachal Pradesh has 313, Chandigarh has 289, Tripura has 268, Ladakh has 74 and Goa has 70.

Manipur has reported 62 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 cases of infection, Nagaland has recorded 36 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 27 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has reported four cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.

States extend lockdowns

Maharashtra extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown in containment areas will remain in place till 30 June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.

The chief minister said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders.

However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.

Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7 pm to 7 am.

In Delhi, opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis and religious places are among the activities the state government is likely to allow in the coming days.

The Delhi government may extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, an official told PTI, adding that the city administration will permit all activities, including in religious places, allowed by the Centre in a phase-wise relaxation plan.

A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later.

However, measures for maintaining social-distancing like 20 passengers in a bus, two people, excluding the driver, in four wheelers and one person in an autorickshaw will continue to be in place.

Sources said that neighbourhood religious places are likely to be allowed to open even as famous ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days.

The government will come up with detailed guidelines for the next phase of relaxations on Monday.

The government is likely to prohibit people''s movement from 9 pm to 5 am during which all non-essential activities will not be allowed. At present, the timing is from 7 pm to 7 am.

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total cases

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.

Lockdown 4.0, which will end on May 31 midnight, has accounted for47.20 percent of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.

The lockdown, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.

The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.

The first case of COVID-19 in India?was reported on January 30 from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.

The country had registered 512 coronavirus infection cases till 24 March.

With the fourth phase of lockdown ending on Sunday, the home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from 8 June under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country's worst-hit areas

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from 8 June, while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with states.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 07:09:54 IST

