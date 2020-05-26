Dark season 3 teaser reveals final instalment of Netflix German Original will premiere on 27 June

The official teaser trailer of the third and final season of Dark was released on Tuesday. Dark is Netflix's first German original series, slated to premiere on 27 June.

Martha, Jonas and Bartosz and the challenges they have been exposed to will form the basis of this season. “You must have many questions. Shall we begin?” asks a menacing voice at the beginning of the trailer.

It ends with a line that states "The final cycle begins" – which quickly changes to "The final cycle ends. The trailer also teases the many twists Dark Season 3 will feature including Jonas asking, "Why am I here?"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, set in a fictitious German town, "focuses on four estranged families and a time-travel conspiracy that stretches three generations."

Watch the teaser here

The end is the beginning. The final cycle starts June 27. pic.twitter.com/D9NYAR0svP — DARK (@darknetflix) May 26, 2020

Last year, Dark co-creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar told THR that the new season would offer answers to questions viewers had been asking and help untangle the story.

"It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning."

Baran bo Odar had posted that there is now a 24-hour countdown to the release of the trailer on social media. He has directed all the episodes, while Friese has scripted the show.

