Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai trailer — Saiyami Kher banks on an unlikely source of income, till demonetisation strikes

Three days after unveiling the first look and release date announcement of its Original film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Netflix India has unveiled the trailer. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Saiyami Kher (Mirzya, Special Ops) and Roshan Mathew (Moothon, Aanandam) in lead roles.

The trailer uses demonestiation, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put into effect in 2016, as a plot device. It serves as the inflection point in the graph of Kher's character, who discovers currency notes wrapped up in small plastic bags stored in a leaked pipe inside her apartment.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, which went on floors sometime in June 2019, will release on Netflix on 5 June. The first look still featured Kher and Mathew in a drab blue-walled apartment.

Kher will be seen as Sarita Pillai, whom she described as a 30-year-old overworked middle-class woman, and the sole breadwinner of the household. According to a press release, her life is stuck in a rut but only changes direction when she finds a continuous stash of money under her kitchen sink.

Meanwhile, Mathew will be seen as a struggling musician, who dreams of making it big after moving to Mumbai. However, every attempt is met with a failure, which also affects his marriage.

"It is the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power, and money," Kashyap said about the film in a statement.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai marks Kashyap's fourth collaboration with the streaming giant. He has previously directed a short for the anthology films Lust Stories, and an adaptation of Vikram Chandra's Sacred Games. Both projects were nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2019.

Recently, he helmed a short in the horror anthology film Ghost Stories. His segment starred Sobhita Dhulipala as a paranoid and pregnant housewife, whose young nephew develops a strange obsession with her.

Kashyap will star alongside his longtime collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ZEE5 film Ghoomketu, which is slated to release on Friday.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 09:17:38 IST

