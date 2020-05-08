You are here:

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods will debut on Netflix on 12 June, filmmaker announces with teaser poster

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee's much-awaited Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods will premiere on the streamer's platform on 12 June.

The director made the announcement in a post on Twitter as he also unveiled the first poster of the movie.

"Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For ''Da 5 BLOODS''. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE, Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm" Lee tweeted.

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

The movie features an ensemble cast of Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Jonathan Majors.

It is about four African American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their dead squad leader’s body and the promise of buried treasure.

Lee has co-written the film with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo, and Kevin Willmott.

The project is Lee's follow-up to 2018's BlacKkKlansman, which won him an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 10:42:19 IST