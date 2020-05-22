Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana are at loggerheads in Shoojit Sircar's dramedy

On Thursday, director Shoojit Sircar, and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana engaged in a banter over a video call to announce that the trailer of their film Gulabo Sitabo will release on Friday.

The trailer shows Bachchan as Mirza, a 78-year-old landlord who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession — an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. He is always seen at loggerheads with his tenants, amongst them most prominently, Baankey (Khuranna), a shrewd, sly, and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for bit in their ceaseless bantering.

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry, are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large — all things required to produce chaos.

The trailer shows the film also stars Vijay Raaz, who plays an archaeology department official, and serves as a hurdle in Mirza's quest to sell his mansion.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It marks Bachchan's reunion with this team after Piku in 2015. Bachchan had also worked in Sircar's yet-unreleased film Shoebite, which Khurrana recently called the director's "best work" till date. The veteran actor was also seen in the 2016 courtroom drama Pink, where Sircar was the creative producer.

Khurrana returns to the turf he made his Bollywood debut with, under Sircar's direction and with Chaturvedi's script, in the 2010 romantic comedy Vicky Donor.

The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India on 12 June. It marks thefirst film that has bypassed theatrical release to premiere directly on a streaming platform, owing to the uncertainty over reopening of cinema halls, that were shut during the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 17:58:50 IST

