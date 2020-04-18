You are here:

Artemis Fowl, Kenneth Branagh-directed science fiction adventure, to now stream on Disney+ from 12 June

The live-action movie, Artemis Fowl will be premiere on Disney Plus on 12 June.

The film was set to have a worldwide theatrical release on 29 May but the studio, Walt Disney, recently decided to send it directly to its streaming service Disney Plus, reported Vareity.

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh from a script by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book of the same name.

It follows 12-year-old Artemis (Ferdia Shaw), who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Branagh said that Artemis Fowl would “be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney Plus."

The film will also feature Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and veteran actor Judi Dench in pivotal roles.

With the exception of Universal's Trolls World Tour, the major studios have chosen to delay their top releases rather than push them to digital release and sacrifice box-office revenue.

The Walt Disney Co overhauled its release schedule by moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, announcing a new one for the live-action adaption of Mulan.

Mulan, which had been scheduled for March and already had its red carpet premiere, will now open 24 July. Black Widow, the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney said it will now open on 6 November.

The Eternals moves to 21 February next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings departs from February for 7 May, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shifts from next May to 5 November, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is pushed three months, to 18 February, 2022. Taika Waititi is back in the director's chair after delivering MCU's 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

