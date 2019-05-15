Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with Shoojit Sircar in family comedy Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will share screen space for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's next. Titled Gulabo Sitabo, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy. The film will release in November this year.

Gulabo Sitabo, written by Juhi Chatturvedi, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, is a Rising Sun Films Production.

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Interestingly, Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film Piku.

Speaking about the quirky title, Shoojit revealed that it's a colloquial term used predominantly in Lucknow, where the movie is set. He added that as soon as he shared the script with Amitabh and Ayushmann, the excited duo immediately figured out their dates.

"I thought it would take some time to develop and take it forward, but everyone was so enthusiastic to work on this script, they figured out their dates and here we are, planning to release the film this year itself," he said.

Check out the announcement and pictures here



IT'S OFFICIAL... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana team up for the first time... Shoojit Sircar to direct quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo... Written by Juhi Chatturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/r5b6cx5nZ2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Shoojit is currently shooting with Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the Indian freedom fighter responsible for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, in order to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, is filming Dinesh Vijan's Bala, which tells the story of a prematurely balding man and how he deals with his condition. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who delivered one of the biggest hits of last year, Stree. Apart from this, Khurrana has wrapped up the shooting of Anubhav Sinha's investigative drama Article 15, where he plays a cop. He will also be seen in Dream Girl and has recently announced Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, whose narrative will deal with homosexuality and will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film is a sequel to his 2017 comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which dealt with erectile dysfunction.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-drama Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His suspense thriller, Chehre, helmed by Rumi Jaffery, has also gone on floors. His untitled Tamil movie, starring SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, is also in the pipeline, along with Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, slated to release on 20 September.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 13:27:23 IST

