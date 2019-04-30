Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal looks resolute as the Indian freedom fighter in Shoojit Sircar's period drama

After the mammoth success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal seems to be spoilt for choice. As per earlier reports, the actor was signed on board Shoojit Sircar's next directorial, based on Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. Recently, the first look of the actor was released.

Looking sharp in long, grey overcoat, Vicky was sporting a vintage look with a hat and neatly cropped hair. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film is a Rising Sun Films production.

As per an earlier report, Sircar's first choice was Vicky (especially after the release of Uri), mainly since the director wanted someone who could contribute a 100 percent to the character. Udham's role would be befitting for Vicky also owing to the actor's Punjabi lineage.

Udham was responsible for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, in order to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Singh lived five years in various cities, including Chicago and New York City. He travelled to Europe as Frank Brazil (a pseudonym he gave himself). He survived working as a carpenter, railway line worker and labourer before he made his way back to Punjab in 1927.

Penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, the makers of the film are aiming for a 2020 release.

