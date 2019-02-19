Jhund: Nagraj Manjule directorial, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, to release on 20 September

Jhund, directed by Sairat helmer Nagraj Manjule, will release on 20 September.

The film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.

Release date finalised... #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule. pic.twitter.com/iPMaIyT8Z9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

The poster depicts Bachchan while he faces a dusty field amidst throngs of people. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule, Jhund marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Manjule. Amitabh began shooting for the film in December 2018.

Manjule had previously spoken about having Bachchan on board for his film. "No other actor fits the role, only Mr Bachchan can do justice to this particular character. All the others in the film are newcomers since I am known to work with fresh talent. The combination of Mr Bachchan and this young team will be something to look forward to," the director had said to Mirror.

