Ayushmann Khurrana lands in legal trouble for upcoming film Bala, accused of plagiarising Kamal Kant's story

FP Staff

Mar 15, 2019 13:13:38 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who ruled 2018 with two successful films - Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, has landed in legal trouble over his forthcoming film, Bala. The narrative of the film revolves around a love story between a man who is starting to bald prematurely and a dusky girl. Amar Kaushik is attached to direct the project with Dinesh Vijan on board as producer.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were roped in play the leads for Bala. File Image

However, according to a report in Nav Bharat Times, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra has filed a case in the Bombay High Court on Friday against the trio, accusing them of lifting the idea from his project, Wig.

The report states that Kant had shared the idea of this story with Khurrana via WhatsApp. The compliant further claims that the actor who despite agreeing to discuss the idea, never took a follow up with Kant and later announced a project with Vijan on a similar concept.

On being asked about the same, Kaushik, who is currently busy with the reccee for Bala in Lucknow, said, “I have no idea about all this. We have been writing the story for four to five months. The two characters might be similar; I don’t know. Neither I know his script nor have I ever met him. There can be many stories about a bald man. I have been writing my story since day one. I don’t know anything else. As far as the case is concerned, the producers will look into it.”

Khurrana and the producers are yet to respond to the accusations.

