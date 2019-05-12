Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra's delay, upcoming film with Luv Ranjan and father Rishi's health

Ranbir Kapoor's last Bollywood outing was in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. The actor's performance in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was not only praised, but many pointed out how Ranbir perfectly emulated Dutt and his mannerisms. Brahmatra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan among others, will be Ranbir's next mammoth project.

The first film in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy, Brahmastra is being touted as one of Dharma's most ambitious projects.

Ranbir is also set to feature in Luv Ranjan's next. Talking about Brahmastra's delay and his upcoming film with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director, Ranbir said in a statement, "I think we're working on Brahmastra from last six years. Ayan has worked really hard; he and everybody involved have given their life to the film - Alia, Mr. Bachchan, Pritam, Karan (Johar, producer) and myself. We really want to make the film to the best of its capabilities. It's unfortunate that we could not make the December release date because of various reasons like computer graphics, the CGI would not have been ready. So, it's sad my film will release after a two-year gap with Sanju (released in 2018) and I think it's not a good thing for an actor to have a such a long gap. But again, it's not in my hand. What really matters is that you work hard for a film and you come up with a good film. We are not giving our film a deadline. We just want it to make the best of its capabilities and release it."

Ranbir added that he was not concerned about the clash between Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha and his film with Luv. "Since Brahmastra is being pushed and it will be followed by Shamshera, I think Luv Ranjan's film also might have to go ahead because audiences may get bored if I had three releases in a year. It's still being planned but Brahmastra will be out next summer," the actor added.

Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir revealed, " I have been shooting Shamshera simultaneously and it is very hard because both (Shamshera and Brahmastra) are big actions film and I'm not used to the genre. So, it's quite a hard year for me but I'm having fun with it. I'm really excited about both the films."

A crucial part of the Kapoor family legacy, RK Studios was opened for sale last year. Opening up about his feelings on the matter, Ranbir said, "RK Studio was RK Studio because of my grandfather. He made the studio with his talent and with his films. Of course, you feel sad that the studio will not exist anymore but I think RK is more in the spirit and I think that's something I would really like to take forward."

Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor, has also been in New York from 2018, recuperating from an ailment that the family has chosen to be private about. Ranbir said that Rishi was improving and is expected to return to India in a month or two. "His (Rishi's) only desire and endeavour in life is to come back to the movies and act in films so this has been a little bit of a setback for him - this one-year sabbatical but he's really doing well for himself."

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 12:39:00 IST

