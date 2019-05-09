Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to release on Valentines Day 2020; Ayushmann Khurrana's film to address homosexuality

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which featured Ayushamann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, took on the subject of erectile dysfunction.

A sequel has now been announced officially, whose narrative will deal with homosexuality and will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film will be titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The original film was an interesting departure from the otherwise hero-centric, macho plotlines that Bollywood has often advocated.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana and producer Aanand L Rai reunite... After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan comes the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya... The new film will focus on homosexuality... Early 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2019

Producer Aanand L Rai confirmed the news to Pune Mirror. He said, “The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is our tribute to the churning that keeps our society alive. Every installment will deal with a topic that touches every person but no one wants to speak about it publicly. Like the first film, this one too will broach a taboo subject with great sensitivity and light humour. I anticipate a lot of conversations and cheer around the second film too.”

Ayushmann shared an announcement video of the film, revealing the release date as Valentines Day 2020. This release date will essentially see the flick clash with Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Ayushmann will reunite with producer Anand L Rai for the sequel. The makers are aiming for an early 2020 release for the film. Known for selecting unconventional films, Ayushamnn recently announced that shooting of Bala, directed by Stree helmer Amar Kaushik, has now kicked off. The narrative will revolve around a man dealing with premature balding. Bala also features Bhumi alongside Ayushmann.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 16:13:53 IST

