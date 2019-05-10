You are here:

Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's suspense thriller gets a title, goes on floors

Rumi Jaffrey's mystery thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been titled Chehre. The film goes on floors from today on Friday in Mumbai.

This is the first time that the actors will come together for an intriguing mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Confirming the title and the shoot, producer Anand Pandit says in a statement,"Yes, we are delighted to announce Chehre as the title of the film with Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. We are extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time."

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Chehre is slated to releases on 21 February, 2020.

Here are the pictures from the first day of shoot

#Chehre launch photo... Teams Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi for the first time... Costars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/iCN8ngwiYF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019

