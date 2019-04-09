You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot of Article 15, touts Anubhav Sinha's directorial as 'most relevant Indian film'

Press Trust of India

Apr 09, 2019 13:37:02 IST

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana on 9 April wrapped up filming his upcoming movie, Article 15 and the actor said the Anubhav Sinha directorial will be "the most relevant and important film" in Indian cinema.

Touted as a hard-hitting investigative drama, Article 15 will see Khurrana play a police officer for the first time.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

He also shared a 3D mini figure modelled on him in his cop avatar and thanked the cast and crew for it.

The film is being called one of Sinha's most ambitious projects till date and is the director's first collaboration with the actor.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from 1 March in Lucknow.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 13:37:02 IST

tags: Anubhav Sinha , Article 15 , Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , mulk , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for Aditya Chopra's cop drama; film to hit theatres in 2019

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for Aditya Chopra's cop drama; film to hit theatres in 2019

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to reportedly get married in a Christian wedding ceremony on 19 April

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to reportedly get married in a Christian wedding ceremony on 19 April

Irrfan Khan thanks fans upon return to India after cancer treatment: Grateful for immense love and support

Irrfan Khan thanks fans upon return to India after cancer treatment: Grateful for immense love and support