Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting untitled Tamil film starring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his new yet-to-be titled film, directed by Tamilvanan. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishnan Kumar also stars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan.

Amitabh Bachchan starts shoot for his next film [not titled yet]... Costars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan... Directed by Tamilvanan... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi. pic.twitter.com/niBXSkfaqJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2019

The upcoming project will see Bachchan and Ramya reunite onscreen after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998. The Tamilvanan directorial is also Big B's Tamil debut.

T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !

அவர் மாஸ்டர் .. நாம் அவருடைய சீடர்கள் pic.twitter.com/u4dGGQE1Bd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2019

"Ramya ma'am has been paired with Amitji. Audiences are going to see both of them in really interesting roles. It's really exciting to be bringing together actors with such fine calibre and working with them. We are currently shooting important scenes between both of them in Mumbai," the director had told Indo-Asian News Service. Bachchan's latest outing was Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 14:57:55 IST

