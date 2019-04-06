You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting untitled Tamil film starring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan

FP Staff

Apr 06, 2019 14:57:55 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his new yet-to-be titled film, directed by Tamilvanan. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishnan Kumar also stars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan.

The upcoming project will see Bachchan and Ramya reunite onscreen after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998. The Tamilvanan directorial is also Big B's Tamil debut.

"Ramya ma'am has been paired with Amitji. Audiences are going to see both of them in really interesting roles. It's really exciting to be bringing together actors with such fine calibre and working with them. We are currently shooting important scenes between both of them in Mumbai," the director had told Indo-Asian News Service. Bachchan's latest outing was Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo. 

