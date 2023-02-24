Kevin Fortey, Gareth Fortey, Marjorie Fortey and Jamie Courtney-Fortey from United Kingdom have made a world record for growing the heaviest sunflower head. The giant flower weighs 6.446 kg. The record was reportedly made on 7 October, 2022. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records posted a video showcasing this gigantic flower. The clip shows how Kevin Fortey plucks the sunflower and finally grabs it in his hand. His expression proves that he is struggling to hold it as the flower is so heavy. The clip goes on to show some photographs of the flower to give us a proper glance of it.

As per the Guinness World Records, The Fortey family grew this sunflower for promoting their sport of competitive horticulture.

Have a look at this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)



People highly appreciated the work of Fortey family. A user commented, “Just amazing! Well done!” Some people also made humorous remarks for the flower in the comment section. An individual wrote, “It feeds on blood.” Some users wondered why did Kevin cut the flower. An account asked, “Why did he cut it?”

Before this, Kevin Fortey family made a world record last September for growing the tallest potato plant. The plant attained a height of 2.847. Kevin grew it for entry in the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championships. The competition was conducted at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, Worcestershire, UK, on 22 September 2022. The contest had more than 550 entries. Martyn Davis, a Guiness World Records recognised professional consultant, was the one who measured the vegetables.

With this, he broke his own record for a potato plant that was 210 cm tall on 18 August 2022 in Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK.

While revealing the secret for growing such giant vegetables, Kevin told South Wales Argus, “The secret is down to determination, dedication, a supportive family and having the right tools for the job.” He went on to add that skill, research and some luck can allow one to have continued success.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.