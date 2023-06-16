In a major operation, Sri Lankan military doctors have removed the ‘world’s largest and heaviest kidney stone’ from a retired soldier, the army announced recently. The 62-year-old’s colossal kidney stone weighed 800 grams or 1.76 pounds and measured 13.37 centimeters long. That’s ‘roughly the same weight as five baseballs,’ as per Guinness World Records. The Sri Lankan case outstrips the previously held largest kidney deposit recorded by Pakistan’s Wazir Muhammad in 2008, which weighed 620 grams.

The major surgery

Ex-Sergeant Canistus Coonge’s record-breaking kidney stone was discovered by the urology team at Army Hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka. “The removal of the world’s largest and heaviest kidney stone through major surgery occurred on June 1 at Colombo Army Hospital,” a military statement noted.

The army further reported that the stone removed from Coonge’s right kidney weighed more than five times an average male kidney. An average kidney measures about 10 to 12 centimetres in length, whereas Coonge’s stone measured 13.37 centimetres or 5.26 inches in length. The stone size was enormous compared to Coonghe’s actual kidney, which measured 11.8 cm or 4.6 inches, according to Money Control.

Through an incision in his kidney’s pelvis, the patient underwent a procedure called ‘open pyelolithotomy,’ which involved surgically removing the stone. According to K Sutharshan, an army surgeon who operated on Coonghe, the patient’s liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and spleen were reported “normal” while he had an enlarged prostate.

In an interview with Swarnavahini TV, a local news channel in Sri Lanka, Coonge said he had often experienced abdominal pain since 2020. Oral medication was not helpful. “I was told to undergo surgery after a recent scan,” he said. “I feel normal now,” he added.

Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness World Records, the Sri Lankan case surpasses the 620 grams kidney deposit set by Wazir Muhammad in Pakistan in 2008. Earlier, an Indian man, Vilas Ghuge held the record for having a 13 cm or 5.11 inches kidney stone surgically removed in 2004.

Stones are deposits formed inside when minerals and salts crystallise as the kidney filters the blood. If the stones are too large and get stuck, excruciating pain follows and surgery may be required to pass them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.