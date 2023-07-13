All 9 members of this Pakistani family share birthdays, now hold Guinness World Record

An interesting case from Pakistan has hit the headlines where a family of nine has now set a Guinness World Record for sharing the same day of birth. As per records, Pakistan’s Mangi family shares their birthday on 1 August. The head of the family, Ameer Ali and his wife Khudeja are parents to seven children and they were all born on the first day of August. This has established a world record for most family members born on the same day.

The family’s oldest and first child, Sindhoo, arrived on 1 August, 1992. Next up, the female twins named Sasui and Sapna came to life. It was followed by the birth of Aamir and Ambar. The twin brothers Ammar and Ahmar were born over the years. The seven children born to the Mangi family in the course of different years are now aged between 19 and 30 years. Adding to the extravagance, Ameer and Khudeja tied their knot on the same day in 1991.

Not just on surnames and dates, the family is resolved on delivery type too. The family boasts of normal delivery where none of them faced a ‘caesarean section or premature delivery’, nor did Khudeja ever experience early labour.

“No planning was involved”

The father, Ameer Ali, a resident of Larkana in Pakistan revealed that the births were all natural. The couple did not plan for their kids to be born on the same day. In addition, he told that he himself was astonished at their first child, Sindhoo’s birthday which fell on their own. Considering them as a “gift from God,” each successive pregnancy further added to his surprise.

The patriarch of the family felt ‘obliged to God on bestowing this world record.’ He added that having the same birthday has ‘proven to be very lucky’ for his family.

The birth of twins

Another remarkable thing was the birth of 2 sets of twins; sharing the same birthdays. The first set of female twins, Sasui and Sapna, were born in 1998 and Ammar and Ahmar, the twin boys followed them five years later in 2003. Furthermore, the Mangi siblings have also been awarded the Guinness World Record for most siblings born on the same day.

A remarkable day

Describing 1 August as a remarkable day in the Mangi household, Sasui, one of the female twins, said: “Earlier, we used to celebrate our birthdays simply, but now we do it more and with happiness.” The nine-member family shares one cake rather than individual cakes.

Previous record

Before the Mangi household, the record of siblings with coincident birthdays was held by five children from the USA-based Cummins family. The kids were all born on 20 February between 1952 and 1966.