For Jim Arrington, an American bodybuilder, age is just a number. One of the oldest fitness freaks, the non-agenarian has spent over decades arduously working on his body and giving it a proper shape. Interestingly, at such a weakening age, the muscleman’s body shows no signs of slowing down. At 90, the world’s oldest bodybuilder says that being a Guinness World Records title holder has “opened an entire new universe for him” and inspires him to keep striving.

A passion for bodybuilding

According to the Guinness World Records, Jim is a retired sales professional and great-grandfather, who entered the world’s oldest bodybuilder record in 2015 at the age of 83. With opportunities still coming, the sturdy and impressive built man recently turned the old man into a model and posed a nude for Men’s Health magazine.

An inspiration for many

At 90, Jim is still running strong and following a rich trajectory towards winning bodybuilding competitions. His recent wins include an IFBB Professional League event in Reno, Nevada where he secured third place in the men’s over-70 category and first in the over-80 category.

As fate would have it, the now burly man was once born as an immature baby, almost one and a half months ahead of his time. Back then, as revealed by Jim, his parents “struggled and struggled” to save the baby who weighed just 5.5 lbs or 2.4 kgs. Other illnesses like asthma which involves inflamed and over-sensitive bronchi made him a “very unhealthy” and frequently ill child.

In 1947, 15-year-old Jim resolved that he “couldn’t do that anymore,” and began lifting weights. “I wanted to be a superhero,” Jim said fondly. “I saw all these fantastic bodies and I knew the only way I could make it was if I outlasted everybody, and that’s exactly what I did,” he explained.

On the world’s greatest title, he said: “I’ve enjoyed it very much. I would say everyone should be one, but only a few can.”