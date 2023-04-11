Pearl, a two-year-old female Chihuahua, has been officially acknowledged as the shortest living dog in the world by the Guinness World Records (GWR). Pearl measures only 3.59 inches in height and 5 inches in length, which is about the size of a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick. Pearl’s parent Vanesa Semler told GWR, “We’re blessed to have her and to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.” This Chihuahua is related to the previous record holder named Miracle Milly, who had died in 2020 before Pearl was born. Pearl is the daughter of one of Milly’s identical sisters, and just like Milly, Pearl weighed less than 28 grams when she was born.

GWR went to Twitter to post about this new world record:

Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl 🐶 https://t.co/8lVcgmMOXs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 9, 2023

Pearl was recently introduced to the world on the TV talent show called Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy. Vanesa brought Pearl onto the stage in a fancy seat shaped like an Easter egg, and the audience cheered with excitement. Vanesa, while speaking to the show’s host Gerry Scotti, described Pearl as “a bit of a diva.”

According to Vanesa, Pearl loves to eat high-quality food such as chicken and salmon, and she likes to dress up nice. Vanesa said that she and Pearl have a lot of fun together, and they recently went shopping around Milan. Vanesa described Pearl as being small like a ball and slightly taller than a teacup.

Even though Pearl is now more than two years old, Vanesa describes her as being a child at heart. Vanesa has three other dogs, but all of them are of regular sizes. Pearl is the only small-sized dog among them, according to Vanesa. Pearl, unlike most Chihuahuas, has a very calm personality and was not bothered by being on stage in front of a big audience.

The height of the adorable chihuahua was measured at the same hospital where she was born, which is the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Pearl’s veterinarian, Dr Giovanni Vergel, used a special tool called a dog measuring wicket to accurately determine her height. Her height was measured three times in a row, with small breaks in between each measurement. In order to comply with the rules of the record, every measurement had been conducted from the base of the tiny dog’s front leg foot up to the top of the ridge in the middle of her shoulder blades, and it was done in a straight vertical line.

