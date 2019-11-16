tech2 News Staff

In October this year, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that in 2020, the company aims to launch 10 smartphones that support 5G. This announcement was made after Xiaomi launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone – Mi 9 Pro – in China.

Now, at a keynote during China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China, Jun said that all Xiaomi phones priced over CNY2,000 (which is roughly Rs 20,500) will have 5G capabilities, according to a report by a Chinese publication.

As of now, Xiaomi only has three smartphones that offer 5G – Mi Mix 3 5G (announced at MWC 2019), Mi 9 Pro 5G (which sells only in China), and the Mi Mix Alpha (pretty much a prototype).

In separate news, according to a set of newly released patent images, it seems like Xiaomi is probably working on a foldable phone with a clamshell design that we recently saw on the newly announced Motorola Razr.

Xiaomi has reportedly been granted the patent for a foldable phone design. Unlike the Razr that has a big display in the folded state, the patent shows a small rectangular display. On the rear, there’s a dual-camera setup and there’s a front-facing camera on a thin bezel on the top.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.