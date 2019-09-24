tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has today announced the Mi 9 Pro Alpha smartphone in China alongside the Mi Mix Alpha 5G. The company has also released the new MIUI 11 update for all its compatible smartphones. The Mi 9 Pro 5G starts at 3,699 (approx Rs 37,000) CNY which makes it currently the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in the country.

Mi 9 Pro 5G specs

The Mi 9 Pro, in terms of design, is identical to the Mi 9 that the company had unveiled back at MWC in February. The phone has a front and rear with a metallic frame and has a waterdrop notch on the front housed in a full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to offer a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and has an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and it has up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The Mi 9 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery that comes with support for 40W charging that is said to power the phone to 100 percent in 48 minutes. The phone also features 30 W wireless charging which takes 69 minutes to fully juice up the device. Apart from that the device also features a vapor chamber liquid cooling technology along with graphite-based heat dissipation that the company says can reduce the phone's temperature by 10.2 degrees.

Software-wise the phone is running on MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 Pie which is surprising since the K20 Pro is already getting Android 10 in India. In terms of cameras, there is a triple camera layout on the back which consists of 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors and on the front, we have a 20 MP Sony sensor. The phone has been offered in Dream White and Titanium Black colour options and the sale of the device will start in China from 27 September at 10.00 am. There is no word on if and when the Mi 9 Pro 5G will hit the Indian markets.