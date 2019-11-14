tech2 News Staff

The coolest flip phone of the 2000s is back! After launching the Motorola Razr in the US on 13 November, the smartphone is now ready to hit the Indian market.

Motorola India's official Twitter account just changed its cover image to that of the new Moto Razr. The company also shared a tweet with a little teaser video that shows off the new smartphone, and a caption confirming that the smartphone will soon launch in India.

Motorola has also made live a registration page for users in India to track the launch of the smartphone. In case you are interested in the registration, head to this page, you simply need to add your name and share your email address. Motorola will send you timely updates about the smartphone's launch in India.

Motorola Razr: Pricing

Motorola's iconic clamshell Razr phone has come back with a price tag of $1,500 in the US, which converts to Rs 1,08,212.25 as per today's conversion rate. Which means you can expect the smartphone to cost as much of a MacBook Pro in India. In the US, Motorola Razr is exclusive to Verizon. The device will go on sale from 26 December in the country.

Motorola Razr: Design, specifications and features

The new Moto Razr looks like an interesting mixture of the new and old. It has the old clamshell design, with the new foldable screen technology. And that means it's a folding phone design that’s actually decent. The Motorola Razr packs two screens, one is the main display which folds inside, and the other is a small screen on top when the device is folded. The primary display of the Razr has minimal bezels on the sides. The Motorola Razr uses Gorilla Glass on the display for protection.

The primary display is a 6.2-inch pOLED display while the secondary display on the outside of the phone is a 2.7-inch gOLED screen. The secondary display will serve the same purpose as the one on the old Moto Razr did, that is for quick notifications.

For photography, the Motorola Razr features a 16 MP snapper on the lid and a 5 MP camera just above the folding screen.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Razr will run on Android 9.0 Pie. Fuelling the phone is a 2,510 mAh battery, which seems a bit tiny in the times of 6,000 mAh batteries, but Motorola claims that the phone should last a day on a single charge.