MWC 2019: Xiaomi launches the Mi Mix 3 5G, the world's first consumer 5G smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G has been priced at €599 and will be on sale in Europe starting May 2019.

tech2 News Staff Feb 24, 2019 17:56:32 IST

The 2019 edition of the Mobile World Congress is here and Xiaomi has just launched the world's first commercially-available 5G-ready smartphone at the event.

As rumoured back in early December 2018, the Chinese smartphone giant has just launched a 5G-ready version of its Mi Mix 3 smartphone. As the name suggests, everything we had on the original Mi Mix 3 remains unchanged here, apart from the fact that the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with the Snapdragon X50 modem.

The phone will not be available right away though, with sales beginning only in May 2018. Xiaomi has priced the phone at EUR 599 which does come across as competitive, but we don't have any other 5G phones out there in the market to point towards as a reference, just yet.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Xiaomi

What we also don't know yet are the RAM and storage variants the Mi Mix 3 5G will be available in.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: display, camera specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a massive 6.39-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display sporting a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels that runs from edge to edge, unlike the previous Mi Mix devices that featured a thick bezel (chin) below the display that also included the sensors and the front-facing camera.

The rear camera setup includes a 12 MP + 12 MP AI enabled camera, with one sporting a wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and the second a telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front-facing camera gets a 24 MP + 2 MP setup with the second camera being used to click bokeh images in Portrait mode.

With support for QuickCharge 4 Plus, the Mi Mix 3 5G also gets a 3,800 mAh battery unit.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

