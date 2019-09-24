tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has announced its latest flagship smartphone called the Mi Mix Alpha alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G in China today. The Mi Mix Alpha is the first phone ever to use a wraparound display, giving the phone an unprecedented 180.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. With such a complicated display technology in place, the Mi Mix Alpha is quite clearly not a phone for the masses as it starts at an eye-watering 19,999 CNY which is approximately Rs 2,00,000.

Mi Mix Alpha Specs

The “surround screen” on the Alpha wraps entirely around the device to the point where there's a thin strip at the back housing the cameras that is devoid of the display. This effect makes it appear as if the Mi Mix Alpha is entirely made of a screen with status icons like network signal and battery charge level displayed on the side. Since there are no buttons on the device, the phone has pressure-sensitive volume buttons which give the user haptic feedback, much like the Vivo Nex 3.

Mi Mix Alpha is also going to use Samsung's latest 108 MP camera sensor which was co-developed with Xiaomi. Since the display wraps around the phone, the device does not have a selfie camera and uses the back camera to take selfies. There is also a 20 MP ultra-wide lens and 12 MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, we can see that the Mi Mix Alpha is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and it has 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, 40 W wired fast-charging, and a 4,050 mAh battery. The phone also has support for 5G as well.

Xiaomi has labelled this a concept smartphone which means that it is not going to be mass-produced any time soon. The sale for the device is said to begin from December with only a limited number of units.