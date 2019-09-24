Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix Alpha with a wraparound screen for CNY 19,999

Mi Mix Alpha is also going to use Samsung's latest 108 MP camera sensor which was co-developed with Xiaomi.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 15:11:51 IST

Xiaomi has announced its latest flagship smartphone called the Mi Mix Alpha alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G in China today. The Mi Mix Alpha is the first phone ever to use a wraparound display, giving the phone an unprecedented 180.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. With such a complicated display technology in place, the Mi Mix Alpha is quite clearly not a phone for the masses as it starts at an eye-watering 19,999 CNY which is approximately Rs 2,00,000.

Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix Alpha with a wraparound screen for CNY 19,999

Mi Mix Alpha.

Mi Mix Alpha Specs

The “surround screen” on the Alpha wraps entirely around the device to the point where there's a thin strip at the back housing the cameras that is devoid of the display. This effect makes it appear as if the Mi Mix Alpha is entirely made of a screen with status icons like network signal and battery charge level displayed on the side. Since there are no buttons on the device, the phone has pressure-sensitive volume buttons which give the user haptic feedback, much like the Vivo Nex 3.

Mi Mix Alpha.

Mi Mix Alpha.

Mi Mix Alpha is also going to use Samsung's latest 108 MP camera sensor which was co-developed with Xiaomi. Since the display wraps around the phone, the device does not have a selfie camera and uses the back camera to take selfies. There is also a 20 MP ultra-wide lens and 12 MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, we can see that the Mi Mix Alpha is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and it has 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, 40 W wired fast-charging, and a 4,050 mAh battery. The phone also has support for 5G as well.

Xiaomi has labelled this a concept smartphone which means that it is not going to be mass-produced any time soon. The sale for the device is said to begin from December with only a limited number of units.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Mi Mix

Xiaomi's teaser for its upcoming flagship Mi Mix Alpha reveals the materials used to make it

Sep 22, 2019
Xiaomi's teaser for its upcoming flagship Mi Mix Alpha reveals the materials used to make it
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 5G to be launched in Beijing on 24 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 5G to be launched in Beijing on 24 September

Sep 16, 2019
Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

Sep 21, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Sep 13, 2019
Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Sep 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019