OnePlus is close to announcing its flagship OnePlus 6. In fact, the registration page for the phone is already live on Amazon India. We know that the smartphone will come with an iPhone X-like notch. It will also feature support "advanced" full screen gestures along with camera controls on the alert slider. A recent concept video also hints at its wireless charging capabilities.

A new tweet by OnePlus India might now be a hint as to the material being used. The tweet shows an image of a shiny surface with "Designed by OnePlus" etched into it. Judging by the finish and the mention of "new materials", it's possible that we're looking at a ceramic finish for the device. Also, according to a report on Android Central, the OnePlus 6 might indeed come with a ceramic back. If the smartphone is coming with a wireless charging option, a ceramic back or a glass back is required.

The OnePlus 6 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. As reported earlier, the volume rocker buttons and alert slider has been shifted to the right side of the smartphone and also shows a new antenna band layout. It is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup and come with waterproofing capabilities. A new 'Avengers: Infinity War' edition of the OnePlus 6 is also expected in the Indian market as the company recently announced a partnership with Marvel Studios.