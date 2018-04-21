While speculations over the launch date of OnePlus 6 remain a mystery, Amazon India is coming up with a 'Notify Me' button on 22 April at midnight to keep OnePlus fans intrigued about the launch of the phone. This should also tell us about the day it intends to launch its first flagship of the year.

According to a media note from Amazon, the 'Notify Me' button will come on the page dedicated to OnePlus 6. It also said that the phone would be an Amazon-exclusive.

Noor Patel, Director, Category Management of Amazon India said, “OnePlus 6 is inarguably one of the most anticipated smartphones in India today. We are glad to remain the partner of choice for such an iconic brand for over 3 years now and bring our customers exclusive access to the new OnePlus 6. Customers can visit the dedicated Amazon.in OnePlus 6 page (www.amazon.in/oneplus) at 00:00 hrs tonight and follow the instructions to get notified of updates for the new OnePlus 6!”

The phone is expected to come with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

In the mock concept video which was recently released, it showed the phone without 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB type-C port to support its Dash charging capabilities.

Recently OnePlus 6 had announced its partnership with the film Avengers: Infinity War which would release on 27 April. This is not the first time that OnePlus has partnered with a movie brand. In 2017, it had partnered with the film Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Last Jedi.