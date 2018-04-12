While we await the official launch date of the OnePlus 6, the Chinese smartphone brand has posted another image of the upcoming smartphone on its Twitter profile. The new flagship from OnePlus is expected to be launched with a notch and advanced full screen gestures. It is also expected to bring camera control to the alert slider as hinted in one of the earlier tweets posted by the company.

The new teaser tweet reveals a complete redesign of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus. The new phone appears to be hidden below the OnePlus 5T and almost looks like a reflection of the device above it.

Upon closer inspection, it's evident that the phone sitting below the OnePlus 5T is actually something different and not a reflection that many perceive it to be at first glance.

Delving deeper into the details, only the left side of the OnePlus 6 has been exposed.

For starters, the all-important alert slider has disappeared, or has been moved to the right side of the smartphone. A SIM card tray appears to have taken the alert slider's place and if you look closely you will notice a new antenna band layout with an extra strip running between the the SIM card tray and the volume rocker on the left side of the device.

The last time we saw such a layout it was on the Sony Xperia XZ1. The layout made for a clean back that is devoid of any antenna bands. Indeed, we can expect OnePlus to brag about its new design stance at its launch event.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6

As per previous leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch FHD AMOLED display (with a notch) that will differentiate it from the OnePlus 5T. Expected specifications of the smartphone includes a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 3,450 mAh battery and 6/8 GB RAM variants.

A dual-camera setup on the smartphone is expected to bring a 20 MP primary sensor and 16 MP secondary sensor. The front camera on the device is expected to come with 20 MP sensor. The smartphone is expected to come in three colours including black, blue and white colours. OnePlus 6 as per a previous leak is expected to be priced around $749, which is approximately Rs 48,000 in India.