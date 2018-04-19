Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on 19 April announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film Avengers: Infinity War which arrives in theatres on 27 April.

According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special Avengers: Infinity War edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6.

"OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology to create the best user experiences," the company said.

Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Rs 38,999.

The limited edition phone's design was inspired by planet "Crait" from the movie.

Similar to OnePlus 5T, the special edition device featured a 16 MP + 20 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture on both sensors. There is a six-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for immersive viewing. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset fuels the phone, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.