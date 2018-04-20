There have been quite a lot of leaks and rumours surrounding the OnePlus 6 smartphone. Some of the things have been confirmed by the company itself in the form of teasers and an interview with The Verge. Other features are still up for speculation amongst the tech community.

As it happens, Phone Industry has uploaded their mockup concept video for the OnePlus 6, which is, essentially, a mix of all the speculation surrounding the device. As confirmed by Carl Pei himself, the video shows the OnePlus 6 with a notched display and also a small chin at the bottom. The phone is following the very clear design trend of 2018 to maximise the display area using a notch at the top.

The video shows other confirmed features on the phone, such as a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port which should support OnePlus' proprietary Dash Charging capabilities. Also shown is the alert slider and volume rocker buttons, which have been shifted towards the right of the phone.

We also see a vertically aligned dual-camera setup above a rectangular fingerprint sensor. The video also points towards wireless charging capabilities and hints that a wireless charger would be provided with the phone. A toggle to make the device appear notch-less is also demonstrated in the video. How much of these will actually hold true? We may get more confirmation as the phone's release date appears to be edging closer.

Other things that we are sure of are the fact that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will probably include an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant as well. OnePlus also teased the possibility of a waterproof design this time. Stay tuned to our website for more details on the OnePlus 6.