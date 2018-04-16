The OnePlus 6 is expected to launch soon and OnePlus cannot seem to stop itself from teasing fans with upcoming smartphone's expected features.

While we already knew that the OnePlus 6 will likely feature a notch as mentioned by CEO Carl Pei earlier, OnePlus India's official Twitter handle reveals that this year's OnePlus flagship may also feature waterproofing — a first for any OnePlus device. In a cheeky but not too well disguised caption OnePlus India wrote, "Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we."

We do not have any news on what IP rating the OnePlus 6 will arrive with, but the tweet does more or less suggest that we could expect an IP67 rating.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/WsWc4Mw3Yz — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 16, 2018

As from we know about the OnePlus 6 already, the phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It is likely that the company will launch more variants of OnePlus 6 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. Other teasers include hints at a more advanced full-screen gesture to control functions of the operating system.

A recent report also seems to have given away the complete design of the phone which now sports a dual-vertically aligned set of cameras on the back and a shift in the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone.

While we do not know about the price of the OnePlus 6 yet, the inclusion of waterproofing does suggest a higher price tag for the phone this year.