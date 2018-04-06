China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is continuing with its efforts to generate as much hype as possible for the launch of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6.

The company took to its official Twitter account to tease yet another feature about the OnePlus 6. This new teaser hints at more advanced full-screen gestures to control functions of the operating system.

A gesture-based system is likely to improve the overall experience that the smartphone will offer to its users as the design moves away from hardware navigation buttons. The 6-second video showed a dot, presumably how a smartphone display would detect a touch on the display, dragging down slowly from the middle of the screen and then without lifting the finger, dragging up while retracing the same path.

It is likely that the gesture-based system will be similar to the system in Apple iPhone X. Gestures were not the only feature that OnePlus teased. The company also teased a second feature in another tweet adding ‘Slide to focus with the Alert Slider’ in the caption for the video. The 7-second video in the tweet showcases what appears to be an alert slider button moving from the from right to left before rebounding in the opposite direction.

The caption does reveal that OnePlus is looking to add a camera functionality where the camera software uses the alert slider to focus.

This comes days after the company teased that it will focus on speed in OnePlus 6 while confirming the specifications of the flagship.