Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to go on sale today in India for the first time: All you need to know

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers 6 hours of playtime.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 10:09:18 IST

Samsung launched Galaxy Buds Live last month along with Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series and Galaxy Watch 3. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will finally go on sale today in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs 14,990 in India and will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to go on sale today in India for the first time: All you need to know

Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale today across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Galaxy Buds Live specifications

Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise cancellation. According to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers 6 hours of playtime. The charging case comes with a 472 mAh battery, that promises a playback time to 28 hours on a single charge.

Samsung lets you pair two pair of Galaxy Buds Live to the same device simultaneously. Users can also control the noise cancellation, adjust the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and view battery levels on both the earphones and the charging case via the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS and Galaxy Wearable app for Android.

