At the Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, Samsung announced five new devices – Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7 series. At the event, however, only the US and Europe prices were revealed. Two weeks ago, Samsung revealed the prices of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones in India, which are scheduled to go on sale in India starting 28 August.

Today, Samsung has also announced the India prices, pre-booking offers, and availability details for the Galaxy Watch 3 models and the Galaxy Buds Live earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 India pricing, pre-booking, sale date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in India and will come in a 41 mm and 45 mm size option.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 29,990, whereas the 4G variant has been announced at Rs 34,490. The Galaxy Watch 3 45 mm model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 32,990 for the Bluetooth model and Rs 38,990 for the 4G variant.

The Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm model will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45 mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will go on sale starting 27 August across all retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

As for offers, the Galaxy Watch 3 is available for pre-booking starting today, 17 August.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model (both 41 and 45 mm variants) between 17 August and 26 August, consumers will be eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live at only Rs 4,990 (a benefit of Rs 10,000).

On the other hand, on pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45 mm variants), consumers get an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41 mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45 mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between 20 August and 26 August.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live India pricing, pre-booking, sale date

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has been announced in India at Rs 14,990 and will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colour options.

The Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting 25 August across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

As for offers, pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model before 26 August can get you the Buds Live at just Rs 4,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch (41 mm) Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The 45 mm variant comes with a 1.4-inch display. The smartwatch comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX for protection and is powered by dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU. It offers 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water resistance as well. As for the battery, it is equipped with a 340 mAh battery. It also comes with blood oxygen feature that will be able to measure and track oxygen saturation over time. With the help of the Samsung Health Monitor app, the watch can also measure blood pressure and ECG. It also comes with more than 120 fitness programmes.

For fitness, the Galaxy Watch 3 will give users real-time feedback of your walks and runs. It also lets you customise the watch face from the images in your phone's gallery.

Galaxy Buds Live specifications

Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise cancellation. According to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers 6 hours of playtime. The charging case comes with a 472 mAh battery, that promises a playback time to 28 hours on a single charge.

Samsung lets you pair two pair of Galaxy Buds Live to the same device simultaneously. Users can also control the noise cancellation, adjust the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and view battery levels on both the earphones and the charging case via the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS and Galaxy Wearable app for Android.