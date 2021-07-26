tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India last week. The smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 20 MP front camera and a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset. The company had launched Galaxy M21 in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The newly launched smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499.

It will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.

During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, the smartphone is now available for purchase in India. As for sale offers, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Price starting at ₹ 11499*, inclusive of ₹ 1000 cashback on select bank cards. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/DODDjexQfp or the Samsung online store: https://t.co/gBtdzvk8Zs. *T&C apply. #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 25, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is powered by a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.