Wednesday, July 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition runs on a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2021 13:07:39 IST

Samsung has launched Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 20 MP front camera and a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset. The company had launched Galaxy M21 in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The newly launched smartphone will go on sale on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499.

It will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.

It will be available for purchase on Amazon on 26 July at 12 am. Notably, the Amazon Prime Day sale also kicks off on 26 July in India.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition runs on a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Jul 21, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 11 August: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, more expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 11 August: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, more expected

Jul 21, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Jul 13, 2021
Samsung launches Q-series, A-series and S-series soundbars in India at a starting price of Rs 27,990

Samsung

Samsung launches Q-series, A-series and S-series soundbars in India at a starting price of Rs 27,990

Jul 07, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M42 review: A well-rounded 5G phone with cheaper alternatives

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 review: A well-rounded 5G phone with cheaper alternatives

Jul 08, 2021
Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 11 August; expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more: Report

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 11 August; expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more: Report

Jul 07, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021