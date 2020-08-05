tech2 News Staff

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has unveiled an array of much-awaited products, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

The Galaxy Note 20 series includes two smartphones: Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and both support 5G.

Samsung has also collaborated with Microsoft to bring Xbox experience to the Note 20 series. With the partnership, Samsung Note and Tab users will be able to use their device like a game console and play up to 100 Xbox games using the Xbox Game Pass.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 series pricing, availability

The Galaxy Note 20 comes at a starting price of $999.99 (approx Rs 75,400) for the 5G variant that offers 128 GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will sell at a starting price of $1,299.99 ( approx Rs 97,500) for the 128 GB storage variant in the US.

The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray colour variants and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pre-booking starts tomorrow, 6 August, and it will be available in the select market starting 21 August.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tabs S7+ will also be available for purchase in select markets starting 21 August. The tbs come in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour variants.

The Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting 6 August. The Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm variant will sell at $399 (approx Rs. 30,000) in the US and the 45 mm variant will sell at a price of $429 (approx Rs 32,100). Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are priced at $169.99 (approx. Rs. 12,700). The Buds come in bronze, white and black colour variant.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also begin on 1 September. It comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Not much was revealed about Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event today. The company will give out more details on 1 September.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants. It sports punch hole display and is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery. The display is made of Ultra Thin Glass, which is apparently thinner than a strand of hair. Samsung says similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can remain opened at different angles.

Galaxy Watch 3 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch (41 mm) Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The 45 mm variant comes with a 1.4-inch display. The smartwatch comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX for protection and is powered by dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU. It offers 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water resistance as well. As for the battery, it is equipped with a 340 mAh battery. It also comes with blood oxygen feature that will be able to measure and track oxygen saturation over time. With the help of the Samsung Health Monitor app, the watch can also measure blood pressure and ECG. It also comes with more than 120 fitness programmes.

For fitness, the Galaxy Watch 3 will give users real-time feedback of your walks and runs. It also lets you customise the watch face from the images in your phone's gallery.

Galaxy Buds Live specifications

Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise cancellation. According to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers 6 hours of playtime. The charging case comes with a 472 mAh battery, that promises a playback time to 28 hours on a single charge.

Samsung lets you pair two pair of Galaxy Buds Live to the same device simultaneously. Users can also control the noise cancellation, adjust the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and view battery levels on both the earphones and the charging case via the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS and Galaxy Wearable app for Android.

Galaxy Tab S7 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, it features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. It comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 series will allow users to use three apps simultaneously.

Samsung has also announced a book cover keyboard for the new tab series. On the Galaxy Tab S7 series, users can sync notes and also add voice notes to it. The Galaxy Note 20 series also comes with a Link to Windows feature. Additionally, similar to Mac, Windows will now let you sync your Samsung device to your PC and access all apps from your computer, browse through the apps, reply to messages, etc.

By later this year, Samsung will also allow users to use the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ as a second screen for Windows PCs.