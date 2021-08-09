Monday, August 09, 2021Back to
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy flagships can now be pre-booked: Here's how to register

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 at the event.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2021 10:10:46 IST

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August at 7.30 pm IST. At the event, the company will launch two foldable smartphones including Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Pre-booking of these smartphones is now live in India on Samsung India's e-store or Samsung Shop app. Notably, apart from the two foldable smartphones, the company is also expected to launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

How to pre-book Samsung's upcoming flagship devices

Buyers will have to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000 to pre-book the handsets. They will also get the 'Next Galaxy VIP Pass' that will allow them to get a Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 absolutely free.  The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted when the buyers purchase the smartphone. Notably, the pre-booking is now live on Samsung India's e-Store and Samsung Shop app.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: All we know so far

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has recently confirmed that it will launch new foldable smartphones as part of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lineups. With this, it is now confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will launch at the event. It is also revealed that the new foldable phones will come with improved security, better third-party app support, and the S Pen. This will make it the first Samsung foldable to come with one.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, improved cameras, better display, and more. While the Z Fold will open like a book, the Z Flip will have a clamshell design.

Additionally, Samsung gave a hint at the One UI Watch interface it has developed with Google. The UI will be integrated with the Galaxy wearables and phones.

Galaxy Buds 2

A report by Github reveals that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come with five colour options including black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. The earbuds will also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The report further suggests that each earbud will come with a 61 mAh battery and the case will have a 472 mAh battery that is similar to Buds Pro that offers up to 28 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 4

Going by a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Watch4 might come in 40 mm and 44 mm size variants. It is likely to come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The report also shares a few renders of the Galaxy Watch 4.

As per the renders, the smartwatch might come with a circular dial that sports two physical buttons on the right side. It might also come with a touch-sensitive bezel. In terms of colours, it is likely to come in white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

Since Samsung and Google have announced to merge their  Tizen OS and Google Wear OS to launch a new unified OS. The upcoming smartwatch will be the first watch to come with the new OS.

