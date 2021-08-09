tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August at 7.30 pm IST. At the event, the company will launch two foldable smartphones including Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Pre-booking of these smartphones is now live in India on Samsung India's e-store or Samsung Shop app. Notably, apart from the two foldable smartphones, the company is also expected to launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 at the event.

How to pre-book Samsung's upcoming flagship devices

Buyers will have to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000 to pre-book the handsets. They will also get the 'Next Galaxy VIP Pass' that will allow them to get a Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 absolutely free. The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted when the buyers purchase the smartphone. Notably, the pre-booking is now live on Samsung India's e-Store and Samsung Shop app.

Ready to go from good to great? Join us as we unfold the latest Galaxy experience. Galaxy Unpacked | August 11, 2021

Live on https://t.co/8ZiM1JiD6I Register now: https://t.co/KoDBh6UvDl#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/c0y8LVCtUg — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: All we know so far

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has recently confirmed that it will launch new foldable smartphones as part of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lineups. With this, it is now confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will launch at the event. It is also revealed that the new foldable phones will come with improved security, better third-party app support, and the S Pen. This will make it the first Samsung foldable to come with one.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, improved cameras, better display, and more. While the Z Fold will open like a book, the Z Flip will have a clamshell design.

Additionally, Samsung gave a hint at the One UI Watch interface it has developed with Google. The UI will be integrated with the Galaxy wearables and phones.

Galaxy Buds 2

A report by Github reveals that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come with five colour options including black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. The earbuds will also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The report further suggests that each earbud will come with a 61 mAh battery and the case will have a 472 mAh battery that is similar to Buds Pro that offers up to 28 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 4

Going by a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Watch4 might come in 40 mm and 44 mm size variants. It is likely to come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The report also shares a few renders of the Galaxy Watch 4.

As per the renders, the smartwatch might come with a circular dial that sports two physical buttons on the right side. It might also come with a touch-sensitive bezel. In terms of colours, it is likely to come in white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

Since Samsung and Google have announced to merge their Tizen OS and Google Wear OS to launch a new unified OS. The upcoming smartwatch will be the first watch to come with the new OS.