Moto E7 Plus to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Specifications, features and pricing


tech2 News StaffSep 30, 2020 11:08:59 IST

Motorola launched the Moto E7 Plus in India last week at a price of Rs 9,499. This smartphone series already includes Moto E6s (Review) that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The headlining features of Moto E7 Plus include Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 48 MP dual camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with supports for 10W charging. Moto E7 Plus competes against Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Prime and Realme Naro 20A and more. Moto E7 Plus was first unveiled in Brazil earlier this month.

Moto E7 Plus pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,499.

Moto E7 Plus

In terms of colours, it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. It runs on Android 10 and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup packed in a square camera module. This setup houses a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Moto E7 Plus is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

