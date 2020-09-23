tech2 News Staff

Motorola will launch another smartphone — Moto E7 Plus — today under the Moto E-series. The smartphone has already made its debut in Brazil last week. Motorola has also confirmed a handful of specifications of the phone on the Flipkart teaser. These specifications include chipset, display, camera, design and more.

The smartphone will launch at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

The #UltimateCamera experience awaits you! The all-new #motoe7plus is launching tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart at an unbelievable price! Any guesses? 😉 https://t.co/QzfBzbKV46 pic.twitter.com/qLx31OdarY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 22, 2020

Moto E7 Plus expected specifications

Going by the Brazil variant, Moto E7 Plus will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. The company has confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. The Brazil variant offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 and will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup packed in a square camera module. This setup will include a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Moto E7 Plus will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.