Moto E7 Plus to launch in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: All we know so far

Moto E7 Plus will come with Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 48 MP dual rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2020 09:52:51 IST

Motorola will launch another smartphone — Moto E7 Plus — today under the Moto E-series. The smartphone has already made its debut in Brazil last week. Motorola has also confirmed a handful of specifications of the phone on the Flipkart teaser. These specifications include chipset, display, camera, design and more.

The smartphone will launch at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

Moto E7 Plus

Moto E7 Plus expected specifications

Going by the Brazil variant, Moto E7 Plus will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. The company has confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. The Brazil variant offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 and will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup packed in a square camera module. This setup will include a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Moto E7 Plus will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

