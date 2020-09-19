Saturday, September 19, 2020Back to
Motorola to launch Moto E7 Plus in India on 23 Sep; smartphone features 48 MP camera

The Motoral E7 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset and will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage


FP TrendingSep 19, 2020 19:59:43 IST

Motorola will launch its smartphone Moto E7 Plus in India on 23 September at 12 pm. The announcement was made on Twitter by Motorola India.

"Get ready for the #UltimateCamera experience. With all-new #motoe7plus you can take your smartphone photography to the next level, even in low light. Launching 23rd September, 12 pm on @Flipkart!" read the post.

According to a report by GSM Arena, Moto E7 Plus will sport a 6.5-inch 720x1600 20:9 IPS touchscreen display.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset. The device will also have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

As for camera, Moto E7 Plus will have a 48 MP lens on the rear with f/1.7 aperture along with a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, the phone will have an 8 MP f/2.2 cam inside waterdrop notch.

Moto E7 Plus will feture a 5,000 mAh battery which charges only at 10W. The smartphone runs Android 10.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the budget smartphone was launched in Brazil earlier this month.
As for the connectivity, Moto E7 Plus has Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11 b/g/n 2.5Ghz Wi-Fi. It also comes with a dual-SIM card tray, with a hybrid microSD card slot.

The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging and data syncing.

