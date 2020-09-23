Priya Singh

Motorola has launched Moto E7 Plus in India today.

The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 460 chipset, 48 MP dual camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Moto E7 Plus pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,499. In terms of colours, it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour variants.

It will go on sale on 30 September at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. It runs on Android 10 and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup packed in a square camera module. This setup houses a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Moto E7 Plus is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.