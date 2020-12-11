Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo K12, Lenovo K12 Pro with 4 GB RAM launched in China: All you need to know

Lenovo K12 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and houses a 6,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 17:07:13 IST

Lenovo K12 and Lenovo K12 Pro, the company's two latest smartphones in its K12 series, have been launched in China. The new phones are powered by octa-core processors and are available in single RAM and storage configurations. Also, both Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro run on Android 10. According to a report by GSMArena, Lenovo K12 is identical to Moto E7, while the Lenovo K12 Pro is rebranded version of Moto G9 Power that was announced in Europe in November.

Lenovo K12, Lenovo K12 Pro with 4 GB RAM launched in China: All you need to know

Lenovo K12 Pro

Lenovo K12 is comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. The smartphone is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 9,000). The phone is available in two colour options - Gradient Blue and Gradient Grey. The initial sale price of the phone is CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,873).

Lenovo K12 Pro also comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of a microSD card. The smartphone is sold at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,252). The initial sale price of the Lenovo K12 Pro is CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,122).

Lenovo K12: Features and specifications

Lenovo K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC along with Adreno 610 GPU.

The smartphone obtains power from a 5,000 mAh battery. For connectivity, the Lenovo K12 includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for imaging, Lenovo K12 sports a dual rear camera setup on the rear. It has a 48 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.79 lens and a 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfie, the front camera of the smartphone is 8 MP with an f/2.2 lens.

Lenovo K12 Pro: Features and specifications

Lenovo K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The battery of the smartphone is 6,000 mAh.

As for connectivity, Lenovo K12 Pro includes Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo K12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. It has a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2 MP depth of field sensor with an f/2.4, and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. The front camera of the smartphone is 16 MP.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

Dec 07, 2020
Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India
Moto G9 Power with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup at a price of Rs 11,999

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup at a price of Rs 11,999

Dec 08, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020