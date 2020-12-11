FP Trending

Lenovo K12 and Lenovo K12 Pro, the company's two latest smartphones in its K12 series, have been launched in China. The new phones are powered by octa-core processors and are available in single RAM and storage configurations. Also, both Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro run on Android 10. According to a report by GSMArena, Lenovo K12 is identical to Moto E7, while the Lenovo K12 Pro is rebranded version of Moto G9 Power that was announced in Europe in November.

Lenovo K12 is comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. The smartphone is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 9,000). The phone is available in two colour options - Gradient Blue and Gradient Grey. The initial sale price of the phone is CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,873).

Lenovo K12 Pro also comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of a microSD card. The smartphone is sold at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,252). The initial sale price of the Lenovo K12 Pro is CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,122).

Lenovo K12: Features and specifications

Lenovo K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC along with Adreno 610 GPU.

The smartphone obtains power from a 5,000 mAh battery. For connectivity, the Lenovo K12 includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for imaging, Lenovo K12 sports a dual rear camera setup on the rear. It has a 48 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.79 lens and a 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfie, the front camera of the smartphone is 8 MP with an f/2.2 lens.

Lenovo K12 Pro: Features and specifications

Lenovo K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The battery of the smartphone is 6,000 mAh.

As for connectivity, Lenovo K12 Pro includes Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo K12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. It has a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2 MP depth of field sensor with an f/2.4, and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. The front camera of the smartphone is 16 MP.