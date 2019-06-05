tech2 News Staff

Apple at its opening keynote at WWDC revealed that iTunes would be dismantled and reshaped as three separate apps and that seemed to be the end of the road for the app that revolutionised music in many ways.

The question that Apple did not address though is — What happens to iTunes on other platforms?

Well, it turns out that iTunes will survive and take refuge in an unlikely hideaway — Windows.

iTunes will reportedly remain unchanged on Windows, according to Ars Technica. That is, it won't follow iTunes on Mac and be dissolved into other apps when macOS Catalina debuts this fall. Apple has even clarified that it currently has no plans to end support for iTunes on Windows.

That's all Apple has divulged for now. We'll have to stick around till fall to understand what Apple plans on doing with iTunes once newer features are rolled out to the standalone music, podcasts and TV apps.

Until then, it's safe to say that Windows users will see no changes to iTunes until September 2019.

As for Mac users, installing macOS Catalina will automatically remove iTunes and replace it with the new Music and Podcasts apps. Device management is still present in macOS Catalina which means that you'll see your iPhone or iPad plugged into your Mac listed as a device in the Finder sidebar.

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

Microsoft unveils a first look of Minecraft Earth at Apple's WWDC 2019 event

Apple's iOS 13 will get rid of its 200 MB download limit over cellular networks

Apple's macOS Catalina is a big step in the right direction: Here's what's new

Apple announces a new redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Apple's new Pro Display XDR display has a separate pro stand priced at $999

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multi-tasking, new home screen and more

WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Apple introduces web login, stresses privacy in a challenge to Google and Facebook

WWDC 2019: Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.